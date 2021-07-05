Samuel Boadu has criticised Hearts of Oak players following their stalemate with Ebusua Dwarfs on Sunday.

The Phobians were hosted at the Cape Coast Stadium in the matchday 32 games by the Crabs.

The Phobians had to rally from a goal down to draw 1-1 against Ebusua Dwarfs.

Dwarfs captain and left-back, Dennis Korsah shot the Crabs into the lead from an advantageous free kick on the 85th minute.

Hearts of Oak, however, left it late to pull parity from the boot of striker Kwadwo Obeng Junior who smashed home a left-footer from Fatawu Mohammed’s cross.

After the game, Samuel Boadu, who is the head coach of the Rainbow club, admitted his charges underestimated Dwarfs.

“As you know the relegation team and the team which wants to take the league is highly competitive,” he said.

“It’s quite unfortunate we conceded a goal before we came back. We are not done yet, we are still on course, we wanted to win this match so that we can widen the gap, I’m not happy at all.

“They [Hearts players] were a little bit down, they think that Dwarfs is a weak side so they can score them so they relaxed.

“But we don’t go like that, we should go all out so that we can win the subsequent matches because we need to take the league title,” he added.

Despite the stalemate, Hearts of Oak sit on top of the league log with 60 points.

The Phobians will host relegation-threatened Liberty Professionals in the matchday 33 games at the Accra Sports Stadium.