The Ghana Police Service has given the greenlight for the youth wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to embark on their “March for Justice” demo.

The massive demonstration was scheduled for Tuesday, July, 6, 2021.

According to the party, the protest is to demand justice for all persons killed and brutalised by “state-sponsored thuggery and adventurism” by police and military forces.

But the Police had earlier declined an invitation to provide the needed security on the basis that COVID-19 restrictions were still imposed.

However, the service says it has rescinded its decision following a meeting between the Inspector General of Police, James Oppong Boanuh and the leadership of the youth wing.

Though details of what transpired at the meeting are not immediately known, the Police say they are poised to provide the necessary security for the safety of the protesters.

“All matters relating to the march were discussed and agreed, including the routes and COVID-19 protocols,” the outfit assured in a statement.

