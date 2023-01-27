Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, has denied reports that he was attacked by some youth in Tamale.

According to him, the radio station published that he was attacked because the youth invaded their premises.

“What you’re hearing in the public is far from the reality. Nobody touched me. I was having the radio programme when I heard that some of the Tamale South youth, about eight of them have come there. They came in the company of the Deputy Communications Officer. So I came down to tell them to exercise patience.

“Normally they must understand that with something like this even if decisions will be relooked at it’ll be done at the national level and so once we have leadership that will always look into issues to make sure we draw everybody to the table they should be calm.

“After we finished talking at the radio station and I came down that was when two other people joined them and they violently came on me. I’m very okay nobody touched me,” he said.

He further explained: “Now the issue of whether or not I was attacked is to the extent that they’ve invaded the premises of the radio station. And so the radio had a guest that was why they published that I was attacked.”

He assured that there was no tension in the Tema South Constituency.

“Not at all, there is none,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii sen.