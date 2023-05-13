Son of Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has sailed through as the next representative of the Tano South Constituency.

After a stiff contest with three other contenders, Mr Asiedu won the parliamentary primary in all three polling stations in the constituency.

He polled 698 of the total votes, and winning with over 400 votes against his topmost contender Nana Agyemang Prempeh who garnered 281 votes.

David Buanyo and Osman managed 169 and 109 votes respectively.

Mr Asiedu replaces Hannah Bissiw who has been NDC’s candidate in the constituency since 2012, winning it once.

The win has put Mr Asiedu a step ahead in his quest to unseat incumbent Member of Parliament, Benjamin Sekyere of the New Patriotic Party.

He served as two-term branch organizer before becoming a Deputy Brong Ahafo Regional Organiser.

He also played the role as the campaign manager for Hannah Bissiw who is the current National Women’s Organizer.

Meanwhile, Osman has congratulated him on his win ahead of the official declaration.

