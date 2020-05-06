The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has dismissed reports suggesting that some key members of the party have been shortlisted for selection as a running mate to the party’s flagbearer, John Mahama.

A statement, signed by Mr Nketia, said the party’s Special Vetting Committee had settled on Mr Kwame Awuah Darko, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, Prof. Kwesi Botchwey, Mr Kwasi Ahwoi, and Dr Zanetor Rawlings as candidates for selection to partner Mr Mahama in the upcoming December 7, 2020, general election.

However, Mr Nketia in a statement, sighted by Kasapafmonline.com, noted that he has not issued any such statement or caused such publication to be made on the subject of selecting the NDC running mate.

“The general public is, therefore, advised to ignore any such frivolous and fictitious letter, which is clearly a creation of some unscrupulous persons, who want to divert attention from serious burning national issues,” he said.

Below is the full statement:

5th May, 2020

For Immediate Release:

DISCLAIMER: IGNORE FAKE NEWS ON SELECTION OF NDC RUNNING MATE

My attention has been drawn to a fraudulent fake letter on the selection of the 2020 NDC Running Mate, purported to be signed and issued by me. First of all, I have not issued any such statement or cause such publication to be made on my behalf on the subject of selecting the NDC Running Mate.

The general public is therefore advised to ignore any such frivolous and fictitious letter, which is clearly a creation of some unscrupulous persons, who want to divert attention from serious burning national issues.

Let me use this opportunity to emphasize that the purported letterhead, reference number, email address and signature on the said publication are all fake.

Secondly, no subcommittee of the party has been formed or tasked by the National Executive Committee for selection of a Running Mate. For the avoidance of doubt, the procedures for selecting a Running Mate as prescribed under article 43 of our party Constitution, does not include the formation of any such Sub-Committee.

This fake news comes in the wake of several attempts by some criminal minds to use the names of some high ranking officials of the party to defraud the unsuspecting public, including some Parliamentary Candidates of our party. This is utterly condemnable.

Even though I do not own any Facebook account, I have had cause to report to the cybercrime unit of the Ghana Police Service, activities of some criminal minded fraudsters who have created an account in my name and are using same to defraud innocent citizens. We are eagerly awaiting for action by the Cyber Crime Unit of the CID.

We entreat our teeming members, supporters, sympathizers and the general public to ignore this fraudulent document. We wish to assure all NDC members that leadership shall remain focused on the agenda to #KickNanaOut, no matter the machinations of our detractors.

Signed

Johnson Asiedu Nketia

(General Secretary)