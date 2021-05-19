The Savannah Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has suspended its Salaga South Constituency Chairman, Haruna Salifu.

Two others; the constituency Organiser, Murtala Falalu, and the Communications Officer, Abubakari Abu Omega, have also been suspended.

The suspension, according to the party, follows violence that erupted at the constituency office on Sunday, May 16, 2021, during a meeting at the constituency office.

A statement, signed by the Regional Secretary, Salisu Be-Awuribe, said preliminary investigations conducted by the Regional Executive Committee, cited the Constituency Chairman and the Constituency Organiser as being connected to acts of vandalism carried out by some youth.

The Constituency Executive Committee has been directed to investigate other non-office holders who are members of the party in the constituency.

“As part of this probe, it is to swiftly take disciplinary actions against those found guilty and to report same to the Regional Executive Committee within 30 days from today, Wednesday, the 19th of May 2021,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the party supporters in the constituency have been urged to remain calm amid the tensions.