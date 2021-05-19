The Christian Council of Ghana has disassociated itself from a viral WhatsApp video allegedly threatening the Turkish Embassy in Ghana.

The Council has explained the video is not from its outfit, adding its General Secretary is the official spokesperson and no other person.

“Our attention has been drawn to a WhatsApp video in which a supposed member of the Christian Council of Ghana is threatening the Turkish Embassy.

“The Christian Council of Ghana wishes to inform the public that we have not made nor released any such statement anywhere, nor have we authorised anyone to make or release such a statement,” the Council said in a statement.

In the purported video, the unidentified person said plans were far advanced by Turkey to Islamise Ghana.

The person claimed strong and powerful agencies in the country have already been targeted to be used as conduits, adding that the Council will resist every attempt.

The statement, issued by the Executive Committee, also noted the individual in the said video is not their member.

