The family of 11-year-old Ishmael Mensah, who was killed by two teenagers for money rituals at Kasoa Lamptey, has expressed disappointment in the snail pace of the matter at the Ofaakor Circuit Court.

It would be recalled that Adom News reported that two teenagers – 16 and 18 years old have been arrested for allegedly killed a 10-year-old boy for rituals.

The family is also disappointed that the advice from the Attorney General‘s (AG) office is not ready for the matter to proceed after dockets were forwarded.

Today, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, the president judge of the Awutu Ofaakor Court was not present so the case has been adjourned to next month.

Counsel for the accused persons, Samuel Attuah, said the bail application for the two teenagers will be filed at the High Court in Accra and was hopeful they would be granted bail.

Mr Attuah believed the delay from the AG’s office was because they are understaffed.

Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned to June 2, 2021.