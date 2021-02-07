The Christian Council of Ghana has appealed to Christians to observe the fresh Covid-19 safety restrictions in Churches.

This in reaction to the new restrictions on social events imposed by President Akufo-Addo as a result of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

The announcement of these restrictions includes ban on weddings and funerals amidst hosts of interventions to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In a statement issued on Sunday February 7, 2021, calling for the strict adherence to all prescribed precautionary etiquettes against the virus in Churches, the Christian Council outlined guidelines aimed at clarifying and throwing more light on the President’s new directive on social gatherings.

According to the statement, “worship services are permitted to continue and church leaders are entreated to enforce, to the letter, the protocols relating to attendance, i.e, maximum duration of two hours, one meter social distancing, wearing of masks, hand washing under running water and soap, and use of sanitisers and disinfection of surfaces.”

On the issue of marriages and burial services held in Churches, the Christian Council clarified that such services are permitted to be held but under strict Covid-19 protocols.

However, the statement noted that burial or interment itself must be private, which means, it must be limited to 25 persons as directed by the President.

The statement further clarified that “it is the after celebrations such as receptions, parties, dancing, eating etc that have been banned.”

The Council urged all Churches and all Church leaders to adhere strictly to the Covid-19 protocols outlined above to help halt the spread of the virus.

Below is the statement

PASTORAL LETTER

TO ALL ECUMENICAL BODIES AND MEMBER CHURCHES

February 7, 2021

Beloved in Christ,

CLARIFICATION AND ADHERENCE TO THE PRESIDENT’S DIRECTIVES ON COVID 19

We bring you greetings in the name of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.

Following the 23rd update by His Excellency the President and subsequent clarification of the restrictions on weddings and funerals by the Minister Designate for Information, the following is the understanding of the President’s directives by the leadership of the Christian community:

1. That worship services are permitted to continue and church leaders are entreated to enforce, to the letter, the protocols relating to attendance, ie, maximum duration of two hours, one meter social distancing, wearing of masks, hand washing under running water and soap, and use of sanitizers and disinfection of surfaces

2. That marriages and burial services, which are held in churches under strict Covid protocols are permitted. It is the after celebrations such as receptions, parties, dancing, eating etc that have been banned

3. That the burial or interment itself must be private, which means, it must be limited to twenty-five (25) persons.

As we have done with distinction in the past, we urge all churches and all church leaders to adhere strictly to the Covid protocols outlined above to help curb the spread of the virus. Any church that does not comply to the protocols will be closed down and the leaders sanctioned according to law.

Let us continue to pray for all front-liners in the fight against Covid, for healing of the sick and for the eradication of Covid.

The Lord bless you.

Signed

Most Rev. Dr. Paul K. Boafo,

Chairman, National Ecumenical Leaders, Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana and Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana