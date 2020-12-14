The Nkwanta South National Democratic Congress (NDC) chairman, Prosper Akamani, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing two persons.

Mr Akamani, after the declaration of the 2020 presidential election results allegedly stabbed two New Patriotic Party (NPP) sympathizers at Dadiase for jubilating in his presence.

The victims, Aketai Frank and one other who sustained various degrees of injury, have since been admitted to the Nkwanta Municipal Hospital.

One of the victims has been discharged, but Frank is currently unconscious as doctors are working hard to save his life, local reports suggest.

Before his arrest, the NPP in the Nkwanta South had given the police 24 hours to arrest the NDC chairman and ensure that he faces the full rigours of the law.

Chairman Prosper Akamani was handed over to the district police by constituency executives this morning after he went into hiding when the matter was reported.

The NDC Chairman would be arraigned before court on Monday.

In a new twist, The Nkwanta South Magistrate Court judge presided over His Lordship, Baba Issaku Iddi, has reminded Proper Akamani, the Nkwanta South NDC chairman into two days custody per the police demand.