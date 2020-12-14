Rapper Kwaw Kese admitted he was short of words when he took to his Instagram page to celebrate his beautiful wife on her birthday.

The rapper tied the knot with Doris Nana Pokuah Kyei Baffour, popularly known as Nana Pokua, in 2016 after his first marriage with his American wife, Ann, ended in 2014 after six years.

MORE:

He wrote:

Still looking for the right words for you my Love ❤️🎈

You’re beautiful, sweet, adorable and hardworking . Today I declare you the slayers Slayer.

Happiest Birthday to you odo yewu, on my way to come errrrmmmm 😋😋😋😋😋🤩🤩🤠👌🏿wai @empress_poks.

Check out the original post below:



