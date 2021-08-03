The National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is claiming the mammoth crowd that met beleaguered Assin North Member of Parliament in his constituency was rented.

Henry Nana Boakye said the intent is to create an impression that, Joe Gyakye Quayson still has the support of the people.

The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), after filing an appeal against the Cape Coast High Court ruling which cancelled the Assin North parliamentary elections on Monday, August 2, 2021, were met by a huge crowd in the constituency.

The NDC, led by its National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, later paid a courtesy call on the Assin Bereku Traditional Council in their quest to overturn the ruling by Justice Coram Kwasi Boakye.

Mr Quayson took the opportunity to address the crowd stressing that, he is still the Assin North MP.

But Mr Boakye on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday said the conduct of the NDC is an affront to the court.

“The NDC bused people to Assin Bereku to deliberately disgrace the court,” he stated.

The NPP Youth Leader, who is also part of the NPP’s legal team, hinted his party will file a contempt charge against Mr Quayson for holding himself as the MP for the constituency.

Mr Boakye cautioned the NDC to call their parliamentary candidate to order to avoid any further embarrassment.