The National Commission on Culture (NCC) will from March 1 to 31 celebrate the 2023 Wear Ghana Festival which seeks to promote Ghanaian culture and identity.

This year’s festival themed Wear Ghana for Ghana jobs is under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture in collaboration with CeeJay Multimedia, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and Aayalolo Festival.

The activities that will be rolled out within the month include; exhibition with CeeJay Multimedia, outreach programs in basic schools, NCC fashion flash, Wear Ghana on Campus, Fugu Hub Exhibit and traditional exhibition -last week of March to April

The festival aims to showcase and promote Ghana’s cultural heritage and local textile industry, as well as to recognise creativity in the fashion industry.

It will afford an opportunity to promote our national identity and encourage institutions to support local fabrics and accessories.

This year’s edition will feature several activities aimed at creating employment opportunities for Ghanaian youth in the fashion and creative industry.

Also, the Commission has been promoting local designers by showcasing their outfits, both locally and internationally.

Ghanaians have, therefore, been urged to participate the festival by wearing colorful local fabrics such as Smock, Kente, GTP and Woodin at all state and international functions to help promote and project our unique cultural identity.

NCC, since the inception of Wear Ghana Festival in 2017, has used the month of March to increase advocacy and campaign on made-in- Ghana clothing, fashion and accessories and fabrics.