The National Communications Authority (NIA) will begin disconnecting sim cards with incomplete registration from March 10, 2023.

The NCA has, therefore, warned that if subscribers fail to complete their SIM re-registration within two weeks, the cards will be deactivated.

“The National Communications Authority (NCA) wishes to remind subscribers who have completed stage one (1) but not stage two (2) of their SIM registration, as part of the ongoing SIM registration exercise, to immediately do so or risk having their SIMs disconnected after 10th March 2023,” the NCA said in a statement issued on Monday, February 27, 2022.

