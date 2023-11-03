Teenage sensation Victor Wembanyama scored 38 points – his most in an NBA game – to help the San Antonio Spurs beat the Phoenix Suns 132-121.

The 19-year-old, who was the league’s top draft pick this year and stands at 7ft 4in tall, also grabbed 10 rebounds in his fifth NBA game.

The Suns erased a 27-point deficit to level at 116-116 in the fourth quarter.

Frenchman Wembanyama then scored 10 points as the Spurs went on a 12-0 run on the way to securing victory.

“Somebody’s got to do it,” said Wembanyama. “Tomorrow it’s going to be one of my team-mates. This is how we work – as a group, as a team.

“The NBA’s got the greatest athletes on Earth but, so far, it’s working out pretty well.”

Overall, Wembanyama has scored 103 points in his five NBA outings.

“He is a multi-faceted player,” said Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

“He’ll pass to the open guy but he’s got confidence in himself. He made some plays that were unbelievable so that combination is pretty good if you have that skill and you’re still willing to pass.”

Devin Booker scored 31 points and registered 13 assists for the Suns on his return from an ankle injury, while team-mate Kevin Durant scored 28 points.

“I know we are both skinny and I’m sure he said he watched me growing up but he’s his own player,” said Durant when asked about Wembanyama after the game.

“He is going to create his own lane. He’s much different than anybody who’s ever played.”

Elsewhere, Paolo Banchero found the basket with 14 seconds remaining and scored a season-high 30 points to help the Orlando Magic to a thrilling 115-113 win against the Utah Jazz.