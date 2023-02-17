Viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to thrills and spills from the world’s best basketball league, with ESPN and ESPN 2 the premier venues for coverage of the National Basketball Association (NBA). The 2022-23 season will continue through the week of Friday 17 to Thursday 23 February 2023.

The first live regular season game this week arrives on the morning of Friday 17 February, with the Chicago Bulls playing host to the Milwaukee Bucks in a classic Eastern Conference rivalry (02:30 LIVE on ESPN 2).

The Bucks will be hoping that star man Giannis Antetokounmpo has one of his ‘hot’ nights again, such as when he scored 50 points in a big win over the New Orleans Pelicans in late January.

“It’s a great time,” teammate Jrue Holiday said. “Everybody just kind of gets on his shoulders and we’re just along for the ride. At that point, we just got to support him. If he passes it to us, make the shot. But for the most part, we know who’s going to carry us.”

This will be followed immediately by a Western Conference battle between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers (05:00 LIVE on ESPN 2).

Paul George believes the Clippers are turning a corner and starting to play winning basketball: ““I think we’re just taking the steps to grow as a team,” he explained. “We’re sharing the ball. We’re playing the right way. We’re playing for one another, and I think our defence has been impactful. It’s starting to affect games.”

The evening of Sunday 19 February then brings the All Star Game from the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah (20:00 LIVE on ESPN).

LeBron James was announced as an NBA All-Star for the 19th time, the Los Angeles Lakers’ star tying the legendary Karim Abdul-Jabbar for the most selections in league history.

James — the leading overall vote-getter — will be the captain of the Western Conference team, while Eastern Conference voting leader Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will captain the other side.

This is the sixth year the NBA has used the captain format for the All-Star Game; James has been a captain every time and has never lost, taking a 5-0 record into this year. Antetokounmpo is a captain for the third time, after also earning that right in 2019 and 2020.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell is a starter for the Eastern Conference team and looking forward to the first All Stars Game in Utah since 1993: “I’m definitely blessed and humbled to be a part of this. To be a part of my fourth All-Star and now to be a starter, I couldn’t be happier.”

NBA Regular Season and All Star Game broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 17 February

02:30: Chicago Bulls v Milwaukee Bucks – LIVE on ESPN 2

05:00: Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers – LIVE on ESPN 2

Sunday 19 February

20:00: All Star Game – LIVE on ESPN