Executive chairman of the National Premix Fuel Committee, Dennis Percyval Quaicoe, has stated that there have been some issues concerning the distribution of Premix fuel to fisherfolk.

He said that the government needs to begin investigating the bad practices at the Landing Beach Committees (LBCs).

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, he revealed that some assigned Oil Marketing Companies (OMC’s) steal some litres of the subsidised fuel when transporting it to the LBC’s.

“Some OMCs steal some of the fuel when transporting to their assigned LBCs,” he revealed.

READ ALSO:

“Whilst we think the subsidised fuel we are transporting is 13,500 litres, by the time it reaches there, it is reduced. The drivers are responsible for this issue,” he told Asempa FM.

According to him, the subsidy on premix fuel is a policy that started a very long time ago to help fisherfolk, however, these practices are causing the government huge sums of money.

“Between July and September government subsidy alone on premix fuel was Gh¢ 84 million cedis. So, if the fisherfolk are not enjoying the fuel paid by government then where does the country stand?” he queried.

Watch video below: