Agent for Ghanaian prodigy, Oliver Arthur, has announced that Felix Afena Gyan won’t be available for the upcoming African Cup of Nations [Afcon] next year in Cameroon.

According to him, the 18-year-old sensation is not ready to feature for his country and needs more time to build his professional career with the Italian Serie A side, AS Roma.

Speaking to Joy FM, he said Afena-Gyan needs to concentrate on his development to progress at the Italian club.

“For Afcon, I can’t say he is ready now, AFCON is for two months, and it’s a long time,” Oliver Arthur said.

He added, “I think we need to see the progress and how it goes. All I’m saying is that the boy needs a little bit of development before he will be fully ready for the national team.”

The club announced that the forward Afena- Gyan has tested positive following their latest round of testing on November, 30.

Since then, the AS Roma wonder kid has started training in isolation to recover after being ruled out by COVID 19 last month.

He has recorded two goals after he recently made his debut for his club.