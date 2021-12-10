The Ghana Institution of Surveyors has appealed for speedy investigations into the disappearance of one of its members, a staffer at the Lands Commission office in Kumasi.

Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, treasurer of the Ashanti Regional chapter of the Institution, has been missing since August 30, 2021.

Her husband, Dr Wilberforce Aggrey, a lecturer at KNUST, accused of her kidnapping, has been on trial at the Asokwa District Court.

The court on Friday adjourned the hearing to December 24, 2021.

But the Ghana Institution of Surveyors is not happy with the adjournments.

National President, Dr John Amaglo, who was in court with members of the Institution, told journalists the group wants speedy investigations.

