Member of Parliament (MP) for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has welcomed the resignation of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Reverend Eastwood Anaba from the Board of Trustees overseeing the construction of Ghana’s National Cathedral.

The two revered Men of God on Tuesday October 17,2023 resigned citing government’s failure to appoint an independent accounting firm to conduct a comprehensive audit of all public funds contributed to the project.

Reacting to this, Mr. Ablakwa said the resignation vindicates him.

“I want to commend highly the two revered clergymen. Some may say it is delayed, but I will say better later than never because they have covered themselves in glory with this resignation and it is a clear confirmation of the things I have been talking about,” he said on Accra-based Citi TV.

“Look at how they say they have been frustrated about getting the board to carry out an independent audit. If these folks have nothing to hide, why did they really prevent efforts by these respected clergymen to have an independent audit?” he quizzed.

Mr. Ablakwa revealed that, there will be an independent parliamentary inquiry on this matter.

“Our motion has gone through, the Speaker approved it and the House has voted on it, and we are just waiting for the NPP side to send their membership, and we will have a full-blown inquiry and delve into the matters” he disclosed.

The two Bible scholars have joined colleagues Dr. Mensa Otabil and Bishop Dag Heward Mills who exited the Board earlier this year.

Duncan-Williams and Eastwood Anaba on January 23 called for the immediate suspension of the project and a financial audit due to the controversies that have marred the project.

They argued the suspension will pave the way for transparency and accountability to be provided to the Ghanaian people.

The two respected preachers said the auditor(s) must be one that is nationally recognized.

The Board of Trustees subsequently announced it has engaged the services of Deloitte to subject the project to a statutory audit.

However, the preachers said not much has been communicated on their demand, hence their resignation.

ALSO READ: