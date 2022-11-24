The Finance Ministry has revealed that an amount of GH₵339,003,064.86 has so far been released for the National Cathedral project.

Out of this amount, the Ministry has explained GH₵113,040,654.86 has been paid to the consulting firm for the project, Messers Sir David Adjaye and Associates.

The Ministry added the latest amount spent was GH₵25million in March 2022, which was the Government of Ghana’s contribution.

These were contained in a document from the Ministry to the parliamentary Adhoc Committee following a request.

In relation to the payment made to IPPs, the Ministry disclosed a total amount of GH₵17.31 billion was paid.

ALSO READ:

Ghanaians must be grateful to Akufo-Addo for National Cathedral – Govt spokesperson

Stop using public funds to build National Cathedral – Mahama to Akufo-Addo

Nat’l Cathedral: Ofori-Atta clears air on ‘withdrawal from contingency fund’

The beneficiary IPPs include; Karpower, Cenpower, Amandi Energy, Sunon Asogli, Ameri Energy and AKSA.

Out of this, GH₵10.01 billion was also paid as a shortfall in capacity and GH₵4.99 billion was used as excess capacity payments while the remaining GH₵7.31 billion was used for payments to fuel suppliers for the period mentioned.