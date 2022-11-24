The Black Stars of Ghana held a final training session on Wednesday ahead of their 2022 World Cup clash against Portugal on Thursday.

The West African side will face the European country at the 974 Stadium in their group opener.

As reported by the coach at his pre-match press conference, every player is fully fit and ready to fight for the country according to Otto Addo, who is the head coach of the side.

The game between Ghana and Portugal is scheduled to kick off at 16:00 GMT.

Subsequently, Ghana, who are making their four appearance at the Mundial will take on South Korea on November 28 before finishing the group stages campaign with a rematch against Uruguay.

Ghana is one of five African countries representing the continent at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

After a poor performance in Brazil, the four-time African champions will hope to put up a decent performance in Doha.

Photos below: