President Nana Akufo-Addo has left the country for Qatar ahead of Ghana’s opening match against Portugal on Thursday.

Ghana will face the European side in their Group H opener at the 974 Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 16:00GMT.

Ghana will also take on South Korea and Uruguay in their subsequent games.

Soccer fans are looking forward to a revenge performance at least against the South American side.

The two-time world champions denied the Black Stars progression to the semi-finals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa as a result of a deliberate goal-line handball clearance by Luis Suarez.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese Parliament has granted permission to the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa to go to Qatar on Thursday to watch the national men’s football team’s opening World Cup match against the Black Stars of Ghana.