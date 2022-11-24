Ghana coach, Otto Addo, has assured Ghanaians that his team will give everything at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars take on Portugal today at the 974 Stadium in Doha in a game scheduled to kick off at 16:00GMT.

Speaking on Wednesday when CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe paid a visit to the camp of the Black Stars, the coach said he is confident Ghana will do some miracles.

“I can assure you that they are working hard on and off the pitch, so I am very sure that we won’t disappoint our nation and Africa Ghana has shown in the past that they can compete at the highest level and when I see their training and look at how they played in recent games, I strongly believe that we can do some miracles,” Coach Otto Addo shared.

After today’s game in Group H, Coach Otto Addo and his lads will prepare to take on South Korea and Uruguay.

Both Andre Ayew and coach Otto Addo speaking at the pre-match press conference on Wednesday emphasised that there are no injury concerns at the time.

Coach Otto Addo has all his players fit and in good condition as he works with his assistants to decide on the best starting eleven.

The Black Stars, having missed out in the last edition, hosted in Russia in 2018 will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting at the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.