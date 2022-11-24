President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Dr Patrice Motsepe, has assured the Black Stars of the full support of the continent at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars will open their campaign today against Portugal at the 974 Stadium later today.

Ahead of what will be a big encounter, CAF President Dr Motsepe spent time with the Black Stars on Wednesday and offered some words of motivation.

“It’s a great honor for me to be here to be with every one of you. You make us so proud and the people of Ghana and Africa are very proud of every one of you,” he said.

“We know that this is an opportunity for you as a team to continue the excellent performances that you have shown us match in and match out. We are absolutely confident, and we believe in you,” Dr Motsepe said during his visit as quoted on the website of the Ghana FA.

The CAF President continued, “you have shown us what you are capable of doing in the past. This belief is based on your performances on the field and the very, very difficult victories that you have achieved in the past. Many of you play at the highest level in the World and this is the highest level in the world so we came here to say to you that the people of Ghana and the whole of Africa, the 54 nations in Africa, and the 1.4 billion people in Africa support you and we believe that you are going to make history.”

The Group H contest between Ghana and Portugal is scheduled to kick off at 16:00GMT today.