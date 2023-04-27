Ghanaian gospel reggae icon, Nat Abbey also known as Arootical in the musical space, is set to release a new single titled Hanukkah.

Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, commemorates the victory of the Jewish Maccabees over the Greek army and the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem. While it is a Jewish holiday, Hanukkah symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and freedom over oppression.

Through this Hanukkah song, Nat Abbey aims to admonish Christians to stand firm in their faith in this trying times, to be the salt of the earth, and the light of the world, as God has called them to be, even in the face of persecution. The lyrics of this master piece is inspiring and uplifting, reminding us of the importance of hope and faith in Christ.

Nat Abbey is a multi-talented music artist, with over 20 years of experience leading praise and worship and over a decade of service in music ministry. He is an award-winning Gospel Reggae Icon, Recording Artist, Vocal Coach, and Host of Gospel Reggae Night and WUSH. He is also the Founder and President of Nat Abbey and Towdah Ministries, Arootical Movement as well as the Tehillah Vocal Perfection.

Nat Abbey, is also well-known for his exceptional reggae signature sound, powerful and high spirited vocals. People of God, music lovers we present to you this timely uplifting sound come May 19th 2023. This amazing project is Produced by Francis Osei from Groove House Production, this song is sure to be the perfect addition to your music playlist and a must-have for any music lover.

To pre-save Nat Abbey’s Hanukkah song click on this link: https://song.link/Pre-saveLink-Hanukkah-NatAbbey. Make sure to mark your calendars and check out the song on all digital stores. Follow him on Instagram; @natabbeyofficial | Facebook; @natabbeygh | Twitter; @natabbeygh | YouTube; @natabbey Thank you for your continued support of Nat Abbey, and we look forward to sharing more exciting news with you in the future.