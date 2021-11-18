Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh has waded into the government’s decision to abolish tolls on all public roads and bridges.

According to him, hawkers should have been given adequate time to prepare and relocate from their various points of sale before abolition.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, while presenting the 2022 budget, announced the government’s intention to abolish tolls on all public roads and bridges to improve productivity and reduce environmental pollution.



He said the action was also meant to reduce the heavy traffic where road tolls were found with the directive to take immediate effect once the 2022 budget is approved.

However, Roads and Transport Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta in a separate communique ordered a halt in all toll collections effective, Thursday, November 18, 2021.

The news has since been met with agitations from traders along tollbooths in various parts of the country amid calls for extension.

Reacting to the development, the Minister who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South Constituency said the cries were in the right direction.

“The women have a point. I won’t run away from that. Maybe on second thought, we should have given them time,” he told Accra-based TV3.