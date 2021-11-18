The Minority in Parliament says it will drag Roads Minister, Kwasi Amoako Attah, before Parliament after a directive to stop the collection of road tolls in the country.

During the presentation of the 2022 budget on Wednesday, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, revealed that motorists who ply tolled roads across the country will no longer pay tolls.

“Government has abolished all tolls on public roads and bridges. This takes effect immediately the Budget is approved. Over the years, the tolling points have become unhealthy market centres, led to heavy traffic on our roads, lengthened travel time from one place to another, and impacted negatively on productivity.

“The congestion generated at the tolling points, besides creating these inconveniences, also leads to pollution in and around those vicinities,” Mr Ofori-Atta said.

READ ALSO:

But in a response, the Minority contends that the directive is a slap in the face of the law.

According to them, the minister cannot use a mere directive to overturn the road tolls act passed by Parliament.

“So in the case of the tollbooth, the abolishing is merely an expression of a policy intention on the path of the government.

“In fact, as we speak now, there’s a road tolls act, which is the act that mandates the collection and imposition of road tolls by the government. And the law is that Parliament does not speak in vain.

“So once an act of Parliament is in force, it is mandatory on the path of any person who has a duty, a right or a responsibility under the law to act in accordance with it.

“So until such a time that that law is repealed, the government cannot by a mere directive repeal effectively the act, by abolishing the road tolls and suspending the collection of road tolls,” the Minority explained.

Meanwhile, a section of drivers and roads users have welcomed the directive and have expressed their delight in the new policy.

A visit to the Tema Motorways Toll Booth by JoyNews’ Maxwell Agbagba on Thursday revealed that the personnel who man some eight toll booths have vacated their posts, leaving the booths empty.