Manhyia South Member of Parliament(MP), Dr Matthew Opoku -Prempeh aka Napo, has asked the Minority to head to court over their purported case of impersonation of Dome Kwabenya MP, Adwoa Safo.



“They should go to court and challenge the issue instead of talking on radio and TV but they shouldn’t forget that whoever lives by the sword dies by the sword. How can you slander a whole Majority this way? She was swearing a mask so how did they know she wasn’t the one?” He said in an interview on Accra-based Peace FM.



Napo, who is also the Energy Minister, maintained that was Miss Safo in the Chamber on Tuesday, adding the claim of impersonation is false.



“If you have respect for yourself and your fellow MP, you won’t go on national radio and say it is an imposter. Are you the one to determine who an imposter is? The action has its own criminal implication,” he cautioned.

ALSO READ: