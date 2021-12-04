Manhyia South Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh aka Napo, has cautioned his colleague parliamentarians to be wary of their actions.



According to him, they need to respect themselves as they are denigrating their image.

This comment comes on the back of chaos the House has witnessed right from the inauguration of the eighth parliament on January 7, 2021.



Another near pandemonium was witnessed on Wednesday after First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu, dismissed a motion by the Minority to overturn the approval of the 2022 Budget statement and economic policy.



This was just a day after an earlier rejection of the Budget by the Minority Caucus had been rescinded and approved by the Majority Caucus.



But speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Napo, who is also the Energy Minister, emphasised politics was not about violence.



“We MPs are our worst enemies. We’re denigrating ourselves with the violence. Politics is not about violence and vituperation. I urge all MPs to be civil and do the right things,” he cautioned.



Meanwhile, the leadership of Parliament has constituted a bi-partisan Committee to resolve the disagreements over the approval or otherwise of the budget.

It is a 20-member committee composed of 10 members from each side of the House.