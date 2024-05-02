Recalling the unusual incident, he described going to bed feeling perfectly normal but wake up to find his mouth twisted, making swallowing difficult.

Residing in the United States at the time, Tonardo was gripped by fear since he was getting stroke symptom.

“My night was uneventful, but I wake up to find myself in an alarming state. Swallowing became impossible, and even drinking water posed a challenge as it wouldn’t go down properly. I noticed my mouth was twisted to one side. Drinking water required me to tilt my head to help it go down. It was a sudden development, and I began to worry if it was a stroke,” he recounted during an interview with Kwaku Manu.

Tonardo revealed that, it was his cousin who rushed him to the hospital.

“i reached out to my cousin in New York and she rushed me to the hospital in new York. Unfortunately, the nurses found amusement in my distress,” he continued.

After recovering from the traumatic experience, Tonardo said it changed his perspective of life.

“The recent illness filled me with fear and has reshaped how I view life,” he added.