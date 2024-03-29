Nana Kwame Asiedu-Amponsah, a BSc Human Biology degree graduate has emerged the overall best graduating student at the College of Health Sciences of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

He garnered a cumulative weighted average of 84.52.

The Mfanstipim School alumni, who is now in 5th year medical school hopes to specialize in either cardiology or nephrology.

“I feel like I’m leaning more towards the internal medicine specialties, maybe cardiology and nephrology. Nephrology because there’s a need when it comes to end stage kidney disease, people need dialysis, just to give back to the community. Cardiology because it’s interesting,” he said.

Mr. Asiedu-Amponsah was honoured with a plaque and certificate at the KNUST College of Health Sciences Excellence Awards 2024.

He believes the feat was possible through contributions from family, peers and tutors.

“It was a team effort. My classmates are always pushing me by asking me questions, my teachers and my parents,” he said.

The event also saw several awards given out to other students, staff and faculty.

The provost of the College, Professor Christian Agyare thanked all awardees for their outstanding performances towards the growth of the college.

