Celebrated Ghanaian actress and TV personality, Nana Ama McBrown, has celebrated the birthday of her stepdaughter, Phoebe Mensah.

The stepdaughter, who is one of the children of actress McBrown’s husband, Maxwell Mensah, turned a year older over the weekend. The star actress and TV presenter held a party in celebration of her birthday on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

The party happened to be a joint one as her brother, Chauncey Mensah, had also celebrated his birthday earlier in the month, on June 11, 2020.

READ ALSO:

She shared a short video from the birthday celebration on Sunday night. The video had the two dressed in white t-shirts with their names inscribed in the front of their shirts.

“You are looking beautiful as you celebrate your special day @iampheobemensah Happy birthday My daughter and I big thank you to All that came to celebrate with Us ❤ #Brimm,” she wrote.