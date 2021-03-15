Chief Executive Officer of defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1) is not surprised no Ghanaian artiste won a Grammy.
He blamed the development on the politicisation of the creative arts sector in Ghana.
NAM 1, who also owns Zylofon Media, tweeted in support of a concern raised by dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy over their inability to win Grammy Awards like their Nigerian counterparts.
“Where the throat of vision, creativity, and innovation are cruelly slashed on the altar of partisan politics,” NAM 1 wrote on Twitter.
Ghana Shall Prosper..
He commended Nigerian acts, Wizkid and Burna Boy for making Africa proud.
Congrats to @burnaboy @wizkidayo & NIGERIA on your Grammy wins. AFRICA has been pregnant with lots of potentials for centuries,our generation SHALL ensure she delivers safely regardless of the heckling & labeling.This is not rocket science,fortunately @zylofonmusic_ are u ready?