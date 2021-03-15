Actress Nana Ama McBrown’s daughter, Baby Maxin, appears to have fallen sick in the last few days prompting her mother to seek medical care or check-up.

In a post, actress McBrown thanked the doctors at Finney Hospital for helping her daughter.

She also used praying hand emojis, perhaps to thank the health officers as well as wish her daughter well.

The photo has Baby Maxin looking a bit pale and many people have reacted to wish her a speedy recovery.

Quin Priscy, for instance, asked if everything was fine with Baby Maxin: quin_priscy: “Aww is everything alright with our princess?”

nanaadowamizbrown: “Speedy recovery princess.”

Baby Ani hoped Baby Maxin was doing well.

Pedi was also sad over the issue: gflex_pedi: “Please is maxin OK i begooo?”

Credit: Yen