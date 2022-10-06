Ghanaian singer Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, says she is set to drop her new song after a long hiatus in the music space.

The ’16 Years’ hitmaker took to her Instagram to release the rough artwork to her fans.

According to her post, she is dropping the song to honour her good friend who is also an actor, King Nana Tornado.

Additionally, she asked her fans to expect the song next week.

Mzbel wrote: New Single #ASIBOLANGA Dropping next week… Dedicated to Odii Tonardo Fans

tag a good graphic designer to design an art for me… @kingnanatonardo1 💋.

