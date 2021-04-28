Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, has revealed the secret behind her forever-young and evergreen look despite her advancing age.

“There is no secret to my forever young outlook I’m just lucky to have a very small body,” she said in a radio interview at Cape Coast.

The 16 Years hitmaker said “I’m a bit skinny and besides I don’t like food too much so I have reduced the portion of food I eat drastically.

“Most of the time, because of the businesses that I operate, I normally move about a lot so it’s a way of exercising,” she added.

The singer said her secret to having a young look is also due to regular exercise and portion controls of the food she eats.

“So it’s the form of exercise and the food that I eat and luckily I’m very skinny so I try my best to stay healthy, young just like you’re saying,” she explained.

“When I go to the restaurant, I stand on my feet to see exactly what’s happening at the bar and outside and it’s the same when I visit the playground as well,” she concluded.