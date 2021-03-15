Musician and entrepreneur, Mzbel, has cracked ribs with her early morning devotion on social media.

The actress was dressed in her night wear and bonnet and started her day off with her rendition of Tim Godfrey and Travis Greene ‘Nara’.

She sang along to a viral audio in which the singer mispronounced some Nigerian words and messed up the lyrics.

The musician, who has for a while denounced Christianity, was heard speaking in tongues.

Her video has since attracted hundreds of comments from her fans and celebrities.

Comedians, including Clemento Suarez, Heiress Jacinta and Warris, have also applauded her for her rib-cracking show.