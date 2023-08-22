New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Yaw Osaafo Marfo, has opened up on how the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) has shaped his life.

According to the Senior Presidential Advisor, he spent most of his formative years with PCG and still associates with them despite being born into the Methodist Church.

This he said has greatly contributed to the way things are done in his house, adding it is run like a Presby Mission House.

Mr Osafo Maafo disclosed this while speaking at the 23rd PCG Assembly meeting at Kwahu Abetifi in the Eastern Region over the weekend.

“I was baptised a Methodist, confirmed a Methodist, but trained by the Presbyterians. So, I always say that if I am what I am today, I owe it to the Presbyterians.

“It’s a fact, and to add insult to injury, my wife was not only trained by the Presbyterians, but she went to the famous Agogo Women Training College, So my house is run like a Presbyterian Mission House,” he said amidst loud cheers from the congregation.

The 23rd General Assembly saw the election of the Ga Presbytery Chairman, Reverend Dr Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye as the new moderator.

The Moderator elect received 220 ‘Yes’ endorsements as against six ‘No’ by the General Assembly.

He succeeds Rt Rev. Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, whose tenure ends on November 30.

