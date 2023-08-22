

Three youth groups based in Sunyani in the Bono Region have petitioned the regional office of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) over what they describe as “a discriminatory and unfair act.”

They are alleging the maltreatment of one Dr Mrs Vida Korang who applied for a higher position at the Berekum College of Education.

The group described Dr Korang, who is a Senior Lecturer at the Catholic University of Ghana as one of the inspirational women and a source of hope in motivating women in the region to take leadership positions.

The Sunyani Youth Development Association (SYDA), Sunyani for Development Association, and Bonoman Institute, at a press conference in Sunyani, alleged that the Governing Council of the College discriminated against Dr Korang “and consequently denied her to lead the Berekum College of Education as the Principal after scoring the highest marks in the interview process.”

Atta Akoto, President, Sunyani Youth Development Association

“We have petitioned CHRAJ to investigate the matter as the decision by the Governing Council not to appoint Dr Mrs Vida Korang is an affront to fairness and a heavy dent on Ghana’s quest to achieve Gender Equality (Goal 5), and Inequality (Goal 10) of the Sustainable Development Goals. Their action also breached some relevant provisions of the 1992 constitution of Ghana under (Article 17 (1) (2) (3) and 296”, Atta Akoto Snr said.

Details of the petition, signed by Atta Akoto Snr. (President, SYDA), Nana Sakyi Akomea (Secretary), and Ansu Gyeabour (PRO, Bonoman Institute), explained that Dr Korang applied for the vacant Principal of the college position when it was advertised in December 2022.

At the end of the interview process, the Search Committee approved and presented two applicants – Dr Mrs. Vida Korang and Mr. Sylvester Donkor, for consideration.

Dr Mrs. Vida Korang, a Senior Lecturer at the Catholic University of Ghana

The College Council Chairman, Kwadjo Adjei Darko, confirmed in an interview on Adom TV on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, that Dr Korang had the highest score of 71 marks, as compared to 70 marks obtained by Mr Donkor, who was the Vice Principal of the Fosu College of Education.

He said Mr Donkor was chosen as the Principal of Berekum College of Education because Dr Korang is from a private university, saying that picking her will require financial clearance before moving her onto the public sector payroll.

Mr Darko noted that “Every interview is subjective, and Dr Korang’s research output is low compared to Mr Donkor,” and the Council considered all these factors.

“Why do we give ourselves that problem when there is only one mark difference between the two (candidates) and Mr Donkor has a high research output,” the College Council Chairman said.

But the petitioners contend that the chairman’s view is an afterthought and the reasons assigned after a structured interview “cannot stand the acid test.”

The group said the treatment meted out to Dr Korang is against the Affirmative Action Bill and does not encourage women to take up decision-making positions.

“We consider this act as discriminatory, unfair treatment, selective and administrative injustice, inequitable, abuse of power, inconsistent, and in contravention to the basic tenets of the laws of Ghana,”

They, therefore, called on CHRAJ to investigate and order the Council to review its decision to appoint the current principal.

The groups have also petitioned and copied some significant offices and personalities, including the Chief Justice, Minister for Gender and Social Protection, Minister for Education, and President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs.