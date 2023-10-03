Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, has described Dreams FC’s CAF Confederations Cup group stage qualification as the happiest moment in his life.

The ‘Still Believe’ lads for the first time in their history will play in the group phase of the tournament after edging Sierra Leone’s FC Kallon 3-2 on aggregate in the second preliminary games.

Speaking after welcoming the Dreams FC contingent at the Kotoka International Airport on Sunday, Kurt, who is the owner of Dreams FC said there is still a lot of work to be done.

“I know that there is a lot more work to be done at the group stage until we get to the title itself but believe me, today is my happiest moment,” he said.

“I am glad that all the investments we’ve been making since we took office, am glad that the message of hope that we delivered to the football family in 2019 is gradually and steadily beginning to show” Mr. Okraku added.

Dreams FC are the first Ghanaian club to reach the CAF Confederation Cup group stage since 2019 since Asante Kotoko under CK Akonnor.

