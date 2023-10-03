Supporters of a former presidential aspirant in the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Poku, in the Oti Region have endorsed Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the presidential primaries.

This comes after Mr. Poku declared his support for Dr. Bawumia to lead the party in the 2024 elections.

Speaking at Dambai in the Krachi East municipality, the convenor of the group, Agudie Moda, said that Dr. Bawumia’s experience as Vice-President over the years, humility, loyalty to the party, and leadership skills make him the best man to lead the party to break the eight.

According to her, as a former Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana and current head of the Economic Management Team of the government has the best ability to understand, analyze, and manage Ghana’s economy.

She credited Dr. Bawumia with the digitalization of various sectors of the economy and said his knowledge of the protocols and challenges at the presidency adds to his sterling credentials for the role of the President of the republic.

The convenor, therefore called on all party members to vote massively for the Vice President in the November 4 presidential primaries.

Some of the supporters speaking in an interview on Adom News noted that ,based on Dr. Bawumia’s performance over the years in leading the government’s digitalization agenda, Ghana stands a greater chance of developing under his watch.

