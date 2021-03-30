One of the rappers of the new school, Kweku Flick, says his grandmother named him after Hitz FM’s disc jockey Andy Dosty.

The Money hit maker made this revelation in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz.

The young artiste was beaming with smiles when he told Andy Dosty that his grandmother named him Andy because she was a huge fan of the radio presenter/musician.

MORE:

The funny thing is that I was named after you. My Grandma was a big fan of you. My name is Andy Osei Sarfo, he said during the interview.

Kweku Flick, also added that his grandmother loved Andy Dosty’s verse on Asem’s Give Me Blow remix.

Kweku Flick broke into the limelight after his song ‘Money’ became a hit in 2020.

Watch the video below: