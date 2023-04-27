Famous DJ turned Man of God, Rev Azigiza Jnr, has revealed a lot of ‘doubting Thomas’ popped up shortly after his marriage to the love of his life.

One may think his close friends would be happy and supportive of his decision to settle down with Gertrude Edith Addo, but he revealed they were rather skeptical his marriage would last.

While he said his eternal vows to his bride at a venue at Trade Fair, Azigiza said his friends made a bet on how long he would stay married.

“My friends bet that my marriage will last for two weeks. Some presented GHS 50, others, 100 because they did not believe Azigiza can be with just one woman.”

He revealed their doubt stems from the fact that he was a habitual womaniser who could drive all the way from Accra to Techiman just for women hunting.

He described his past life as “so dirty” such that he meets some exes and do not even recognize them or the period he was involved with them.

But, he remarked during Adom FM’s Live Worship that he was bent on proving his friends wrong, and since his marriage, he has lived a chaste life.

Rev Azigiza said he has parted ways with his former life and he is currently living under the current testament, a decision he will forever cherish.

