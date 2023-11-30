Controversial actress, Akuapem Poloo has revealed she had to feed off meager salary from her first employment in Accra.

After traveling to Accra from Akuapem to seek greener pastures, she revealed she was paid GH¢170 monthly.

However, she learnt financial management and tried to utilize the little she had to cater for all her needs.

Poloo made the comments while adding her two cents to the ongoing controversy about Kuami Eugene and his former house help, Mary.

The actress descended heavily on bloggers who interviewed Mary to disclose private information and the ordeal she supposedly suffered while living with Eugene.

Poloo attributed Mary’s smear campaign to ingratitude, remarking that the GH¢600 Mary claimed to have been paid is enough to feed her monthly.

“Do you think it is okay for someone to house you, feed and cloth you and do everything for you and still pay you GH¢600 monthly? Ask corporate workers how much they are paid and what remains after they settle their daily expenses including food, transport and utilities and see if you are not better off than most of them,” a charged Poloo fumed.

She advised Mary to be grateful for the opportunity Kuami Eugene gave her to and let his name rest.