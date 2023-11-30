Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has rejected allegations reportedly made by the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu-Nketia.

The press aide to the Minister, Kofi Afena Abrefa in a press release issued on Thursday, November 30, refuted Mr Asiedu-Nketia’s supposed claim that, he obstructed the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), Sunyani, from establishing a medical school during his tenure as Education Minister.

The Manhyia South MP denied the accusation, stating that such decisions fall under the purview of the Ghana National Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), formerly the NCTE, and the National Accreditation Board, not the Education Ministry or the sector minister.

Dr Opoku Prempeh urged Ghanaians to disregard what he termed “political mischief” by Mr Asiedu-Nketia.

“Energy Minister and former Minister for Education, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh popularly known as NAPO has become aware of statements attributed to the National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in a Ghana Web publication of 30th November 2023, to the effect he as Education Minister, blocked the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), Sunyani from obtaining a medical school.”

“Whilst this statement exposes the NDC National Chairman as not well-informed on matters about the subject matter of tertiary education in Ghana, it is important to refute same,” an excerpt of the statement said.

Below is the full statement