Rapper Sarkodie has taken to social media to show off his new book yet-to-be released onto the market titled The Highest.

The multiple award-winning rapper, who has cemented his rap prowess in Ghana and beyond, shared a digital cover of the book dubbed ‘The Highest’ with his fans on Instagram on Tuesday morning.

On the cover, The Highest is written boldly in golden font colour and below is a portrait of rapper and his full name, Michael Sarkodie Owusu Addo inked on it.

Sarkodie won artiste of the decade award in the just ended Vodafone Ghana music awards 2019.

According to some social media users, throughout Sarkodie’s musical journey, he has received 92 awards from 165 nominations, including 22 Ghana Music Awards, hence its apt he writes a book to tell his story.

This is not the first time the rapper will be having a project bearing the name The Highest. In 2017, he dropped his fourth studio album called ‘Highest.’

It was released on September 8, 2017 under Sarkcess Music record label.

