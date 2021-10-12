Rapper Okyeame Kwame says his father never wanted him to pursue music as a career.

According to him, he never liked the idea because at that time many musicians weren’t considered rich, adding that, they were seen as mere entertainers but not necessarily businessmen.

Okyeame Kwame disclosed this in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM.

My father used to beat me every day for rapping. He didn’t want me to become one, he said.

But the Rap Dacta said music has always been his calling as he is now doing works beyond music which equally satisfies his ambition.

Apart from music, I have become a developmental agent. I have become popular and exciting people with my lyrics alone isn’t enough. I’m into everything that brings development… most of it I do it for free and the fulfillment.

Meanwhile, Okyeame Kwame is currently promoting his new song dubbed Love Locked Down featuring Adina.