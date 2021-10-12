2 dead, another in critical condition in accident on Yamoransa road

Two teenagers were run over by a 207 bus on the Yamoransa-Abura Dunkwa road in the Central Region on Monday, October 26.

One other person is battling for his life at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

The two deceased, Yaw Mensah and Yaw Acquah with their friend were cycling towards Batanyaa on the Yamoransa-Abura Dunkwa Road when they were knocked off the road by the bus.

Witnesses say after the accident, the three victims were left on the road for several minutes unattended.

“A private vehicle was attracted to the sound of a mobile phone call from one of the deceased, he drew closer and the three were lying by the road side in a pool of blood. Two of them bled to death,” the witness said.

The two bodies and the critically injured person were first sent to the Abura Dunkwa Government Hospital and consequently to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

The two bodies have been deposited at the morgue of the hospital while the injured is undergoing treatment.