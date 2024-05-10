The rejection, Byno said, left his mother alone and vulnerable, couple with societal stigma and discrimination.

Tragically, Byno said his distraught mother died just three months after giving birth, leaving him in the care of his grandmother.

Despite facing numerous health challenges, Byno defied the odds and persevered, thanks to the unwavering support of his grandmother.

In an interview on Hitz FM, he said his grandmother’s love and care have been a source of strength for him.

Byno hopes to raise awareness about the discrimination and marginalization faced by individuals with albinism in society.

He advocated for greater acceptance, understanding, and support for people living with albinism.

